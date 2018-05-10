Virginia Tech senior to miss graduation for Miss USA pageant

Ashley Vollrath will be in Louisiana for Miss USA while her classmates receive their degrees. (Source: WSLS)

Miss Virginia USA Ashley Vollrath will be missing her college graduation to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Vollrath is a senior at Virginia Tech, and even though her graduation day is Friday, she’ll be headed to Louisiana for the Miss USA competition, which will be May 21.

During the months leading to the pageant, Vollrath has been teaching kids at the Boys and Girls Club to FLY – Forever Love Yourself.

