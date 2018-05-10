Camper fire threatens woman's home in Powhatan

Two propane tanks exploded during the blaze. (Source: Scott Millett and Justin Collier)

The camper and a garage were burned. (Source: Scott Millett and Justin Collier)

Powhatan firefighters saved a woman’s home from burning after a camper caught fire nearby.

Flames spread from the camper to the garage, and the siding on the home was starting to melt, but firefighters quickly got the flames under control.

The call came just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Old Tavern Road.

During the fire, two propane tanks exploded, and a neighbor said he could feel his house shaking.

No one was injured, and the cause is being investigated.

