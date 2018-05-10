Asian markets track Wall Street gains, oil prices advance - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Asian markets track Wall Street gains, oil prices advance

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Asian markets were moderately higher Thursday on optimism from solid gains on Wall Street despite linge... (AP Photo/Vincent Yu). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Asian markets were moderately higher Thursday on optimism from solid gains on Wall Street despite linge...
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Asian markets were moderately higher Thursday on optimism from solid gains on Wall Street despite linge... (AP Photo/Vincent Yu). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Asian markets were moderately higher Thursday on optimism from solid gains on Wall Street despite linge...
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Asian markets were moderately higher Thursday on optimism from solid gains on Wall Street despite linge... (AP Photo/Vincent Yu). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Asian markets were moderately higher Thursday on optimism from solid gains on Wall Street despite linge...

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Asian markets were higher Thursday, tracking solid overnight gains on Wall Street despite lingering concerns about the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and trade tensions between Asia and the U.S.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to close at 22,497.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2 percent to 6,118.70 while South Korea's Kospi added 0.8 percent to 2,464.16. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up nearly 1.0 percent to 30,833.83 and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 percent to 3,173.72. Shares were higher in most other markets apart from Singapore.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index rose 1 percent to 2,697.79, nudging into positive territory for the year. The Dow Jones industrial average posted its fifth gain in a row, 0.8 percent, to 24,542.54. The Nasdaq added 1 percent to 7,339.91 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 0.6 percent to 1,596.05.

THE QUOTE: "Markets are trading within a range bound by a number of factors. Rising yields, a strengthening dollar and some geopolitical uncertainty aren't allowing it to run its own race. This is causing investors to tread with caution," Oriano Lizza, sales trader at CMC Markets in Singapore, said in a commentary

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 65 cents to $71.79 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It climbed $2.08, or 3 percent, to $71.14 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 67 cents to $77.88 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 109.88 yen from 109.65 on Wednesday. The euro slipped to $1.1874 from $1.1877.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates dies at 92

    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates dies at 92

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-05-09 22:11:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:41:36 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Anne V. Coates arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Coates, an Oscar-winning film editor died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Motion Picture Country Home...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Anne V. Coates arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Coates, an Oscar-winning film editor died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Motion Picture Country Home...
    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, whose many credits include such disparate films as "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Elephant Man" and "Fifty Shades of Grey," has died. She was 92.More >>
    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, whose many credits include such disparate films as "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Elephant Man" and "Fifty Shades of Grey," has died. She was 92.More >>

  • Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film dated for October 2019 release

    Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film dated for October 2019 release

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:51:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:02:30 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1989, left, and Tom Hanks at the London premiere of the film 'The Post ' on Jan. 10, 2018. Sony Pic...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1989, left, and Tom Hanks at the London premiere of the film 'The Post ' on Jan. 10, 2018. Sony Pic...
    The Fred Rogers drama "You Are My Friend" starring Tom Hanks as the beloved television host is coming to theaters in late 2019.More >>
    The Fred Rogers drama "You Are My Friend" starring Tom Hanks as the beloved television host is coming to theaters in late 2019.More >>

  • Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:52:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:02:27 GMT
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly