South Korea, GM agree to inject $4.35 billion to Korean unit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

South Korea, GM agree to inject $4.35 billion to Korean unit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it has reached an agreement with General Motors to inject $4.35 billion in funding to keep the loss-making Korean unit afloat.

The government said Thursday the American automaker also agreed to limit its right to sell shares or assets for 10 years and to establish a new regional headquarters in South Korea.

Under the agreement, the state-controlled Korea Development Bank, GM Korea's second-largest shareholder, will inject $750 million while GM will provide $3.6 billion in fresh loans.

GM's restructuring plans, including a shutdown of one of its four plants in South Korea and reducing its workforce by nearly 3,000, stoked worries that GM Korea, third-largest carmaker in the country, may permanently close.

South Korea said the latest measures should ensure GM's long-term stay in South Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates dies at 92

    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates dies at 92

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-05-09 22:11:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:41:36 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Anne V. Coates arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Coates, an Oscar-winning film editor died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Motion Picture Country Home...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Anne V. Coates arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Coates, an Oscar-winning film editor died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Motion Picture Country Home...
    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, whose many credits include such disparate films as "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Elephant Man" and "Fifty Shades of Grey," has died. She was 92.More >>
    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, whose many credits include such disparate films as "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Elephant Man" and "Fifty Shades of Grey," has died. She was 92.More >>

  • Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film dated for October 2019 release

    Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film dated for October 2019 release

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:51:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:02:30 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1989, left, and Tom Hanks at the London premiere of the film 'The Post ' on Jan. 10, 2018. Sony Pic...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1989, left, and Tom Hanks at the London premiere of the film 'The Post ' on Jan. 10, 2018. Sony Pic...
    The Fred Rogers drama "You Are My Friend" starring Tom Hanks as the beloved television host is coming to theaters in late 2019.More >>
    The Fred Rogers drama "You Are My Friend" starring Tom Hanks as the beloved television host is coming to theaters in late 2019.More >>

  • Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:52:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:02:27 GMT
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly