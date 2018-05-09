Gilmore to return to VCU for final season

Michael Gilmore's college basketball career is coming full-circle, as the forward will use his final year of eligibility where he played his first Division I minutes.

VCU confirmed on Wednesday that Gilmore will return to the Rams as a graduate transfer, after playing last season at Florida-Gulf Coast.

Gilmore spent his first two seasons at VCU. As a freshman during the 2014-2015 campaign, the Jacksonville, Florida, native appeared in 25 games, averaging 6.3 minutes per contest, and was part of the Rams' first ever Atlantic 10 championship team. He would initially see his role increase the following year, starting 18 of the 30 games in which he played, though his minutes fell off as the season progressed. He would finish the season averaging 11.5 minutes per contest and scoring 3.2 points per game.

Gilmore's best performance came in the final game of his first tenure with the Rams. The then-sophomore would help spark a comeback against Oklahoma in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, scoring 12 points and pulling down eight boards in 20 minutes of play. Gilmore would connect on all four of his shot attempts.

Following his sophomore year, Gilmore transferred to Miami, but was dismissed from the team in January of 2017 for "failure to meet team expectations," according to a school announcement. He landed at Florida-Gulf Coast, playing in 24 games last season, and averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds an outing.

Gilmore joins a VCU team that won 18 games last season and returns three starters.

