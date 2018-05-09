Gilmore to return to VCU for final season

Michael Gilmore spent his first two collegiate basketball seasons at VCU, before transferring. According to ESPN, he'll return to the Rams to use his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer.More >>
Randolph-Macon head coach Ray Hedrick credits associate head coach C.J. Rhodes as a key factor in the Yellow Jackets' long-term success. Rhodes is in his sixth season at RMC, played his college baseball at Virginia Wesleyan, and was previously an assistant at VCU.More >>
Akron took a 4-0 lead early and didn't look back, topping Richmond, 6-3.More >>
The Virginia State Golf Association handed out more the $108,000 in scholarships during its annual event. The ceremony recognizes golfers for their academics and community involvement, in addition to their interest in the sport.More >>
Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.More >>
