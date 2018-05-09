Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Smurf' wanted for nearly killing Richmon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Smurf' wanted for nearly killing Richmond woman

Malik Bridges. (Source: Richmond police) Malik Bridges. (Source: Richmond police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

U.S. Marshals need your help finding a man they say almost killed a woman who argued with his family member.

They say 19-year-old Malik Bridges is wanted...and authorities fear his actions will only get worse if he's not caught.

An argument over a job is what brought Malik Bridges to a North Richmond neighborhood in December. His female relative lost her job for arguing with a coworker, and he went looking for that woman to make his opinion of the situation loud and clear.

"He shows up at the 1700 block of North 28th Street," said Brian Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Malik and another man exit their vehicle and approach the apartment, both donning hoodies - and knock on the door.

"They open the door, and he starts shooting a weapon into the apartment," said Stalnaker.

Luckily, the woman and other occupants of the apartment escaped injury. Malik and his cohort turned tail and ran off.

"Got into a dark-colored SUV and fled the scene," said Stalnaker.

Even though she was being shot at, the victim got a good look at the gunman, and it was someone she knew: Malik Bridges. He's no stranger to police and they say he's aware that he's wanted for this crime.

"Even though Mr. Bridges is very young, he has an extensive criminal history. Weapon offenses, assaults. Pretty violent for a young individual," said Stalnaker.

He lived a few streets down from the crime scene on North 23rd, and authorities believe he's still in the area. Even though he's six-feet-one-inch tall, people on the streets know him as "Smurf." He was last known to sport dreadlocks, but may have altered them since he's hiding from the cops.

"It's only a matter of time before he ends up killing someone, so we need to get him off the street, let him face justice in a court of law," said Stalnaker.

Malik Bridges is our Most Wanted Wednesday fugitive. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information for investigators, the U.S. Marshals want to hear from you. Call their 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

