Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Smurf' wanted for nearly killing Richmond woman

The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.More >>
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.More >>
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.More >>
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Michael Gilmore will use his final year of eligibility where his college basketball career started, VCU announced on Wednesday. Gilmore played his first two collegiate seasons for the Rams.More >>
Michael Gilmore will use his final year of eligibility where his college basketball career started, VCU announced on Wednesday. Gilmore played his first two collegiate seasons for the Rams.More >>
Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.More >>
Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.More >>
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.More >>
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.More >>
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.More >>
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.More >>