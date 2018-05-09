Weird land swap sticks Richmond woman with tree problem

An elderly Richmond woman is making a plea for help. 12 On Your Side got word of Mozelle Minor's situation. She's in a dispute with the city about a tree she says is overgrown and dangerous.More >>
It's not an opioid, but of all the drugs on Virginia's watch list, it is the most prescribed. Gabapentin - known as "Johnny's" on the street - is often used to treat seizures and nerve pain.More >>
A Midlothian man says he's stuck between a rock and a hard place after someone slammed into his vehicle.More >>
The family says they are not tuition thieves. Instead, they say Hanover will not accept any residency documentation they provide.More >>
Think your hired the wrong repairman? What do you do, if the contractor you paid to fix your riding lawn mower has both your money and your mower and keeps making promises to deliver it, but doesn't?More >>
