Sexual assault lawsuit: Chris Brown presided over 'drug fueled orgy'

Tappahannock native Chris Brown has been named in a sexual assault lawsuit.

The details of the lawsuit were released Wednesday night, after the alleged victim held a press conference earlier in the day.

The alleged victim says Brown was presiding over what is being described as a "drug fueled orgy" at his Los Angeles mansion. The woman claims two of his associates sexually assaulted her at that party.

High-profile attorney Gloria Allred filed the suit Wednesday morning, on behalf of a young woman, who says Brown and fellow rapper "Young Lo" held her against her will at Brown's Los Angeles home back in February. She says it happened after a concert.

Brown and Young Lo - whose real name is Lowell Grissom - invited her to an after-party, but then allegedly took her phone and would not let her leave.

Eventually, they ended up at Brown's home, where the woman says Brown handed out drugs and drinks.

Meanwhile, the accuser's mother got worried and tracked her daughter's phone to Brown's address. She then called police - but Brown wouldn't let the officers in.

Later, the victim says she was trapped in a bedroom where someone assaulted her - she does not say that person was Chris Brown.

Allred says the case is still open and presumably being investigated by police, although neither Brown nor Grissom have been charged.

Brown has not responded to the allegations.

