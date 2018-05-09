Amtrak train hits people on tracks in Chester

A man was transported to the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg. (Source: RNN)

Police are investigating after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.

The accident happened at 4:56 p.m. in Chester. No one on the train suffered injuries, but the conditions of the victims struck by the train is unknown at this time.

Amtrak says about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide each year.

