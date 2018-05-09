Amtrak train hits, kills 2 people on tracks in Chester

Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.

The accident happened at 4:56 p.m. in Chester. No one on the train suffered injuries.

Amtrak says about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide each year.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12