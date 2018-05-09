2 plead guilty to cockfighting, 300 birds seized in Powhatan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 plead guilty to cockfighting, 300 birds seized in Powhatan

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Isaias Andrade Andiola and Juan Jose Benitez (Source: Attorney General Mark R. Herring's office) Isaias Andrade Andiola and Juan Jose Benitez (Source: Attorney General Mark R. Herring's office)
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

Two men have been sentenced after police busted a cockfighting operation in Powhatan.

Investigators say 41-year-old Isaias Andrade Andiola and 42-year-old Juan Jose Benitez ran the operation on a property on Manakin Town Ferry Road. More than 300 birds were seized, along with "122 short knives, sparring muffs, and medication and supplements used to enhance the gamebirds ability to fight."

Authorities also seized a dog and two pigs from the property.

According to Attorney General Mark R. Herring's office, Andiola pleaded guilty to five felony counts of animal fighting and five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. He was sentenced to six months, plus 4.5 years suspended for the animal fighting and 12 months suspended for the animal cruelty. He must also pay $3,473 in restitution, and he is barred from owning or possessing animals for life.

Benitez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor aiding and abetting animal fighting and misdemeanor animal cruelty. He served 50 days in jail and was sentenced to 12 months suspended. He also must pay $3,473 in restitution, and he is barred from owning or possessing animals for five years.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

