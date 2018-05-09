Free apps for swimsuit season

Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.More >>
Pope Francis has announced that he will make 14 new cardinals next month, among them his chief aide for helping homeless people.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
The 6th annual Summer Moon Music Festival is on May 26 and 27th at the Center of the Universe and will feature 12 bands battling it out for their charity of choice.More >>
Summertime means trips to the pool for many families. However, if you've sidelined your fitness over the winter, your phone, and some great free fitness apps could help change that.More >>
A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.More >>
The U.S. Secret Service estimates $1 billion are stolen every year by criminals using card skimmers - that's $350,000 EVERY DAY.More >>
A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.More >>
Seventeen-year-old Marcus Case was behind the wheel when a collision with 18-year-old John Khury split his car in half at 222nd Skyline Drive and Center Street in Omaha, NE.More >>
The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.More >>
The first lava-related injury from the Kilauea eruption has been reported.More >>
