Free apps for swimsuit season

Summertime means trips to the pool for many families. However, if you've sidelined your fitness over the winter, your phone, and some great free fitness apps could help change that.

While workouts are a part of the formula, so is eating right.

A fun, free app called "Eat This, Not That!" will help you make better diet choices. The app is a game, which shows you two similar foods, and asks you to guess which is healthier. It will help guide you to healthier meal items in restaurants, in particular.

My Fitness Pal is a good, free all-around app if you're trying to tone up or lose weight. It includes a calorie counter that helps you track your daily intake. It also features an exercise diary that pairs with that calorie counter, to calculate what you're eating and burning with those workouts.

Endomodo is a great one for runners, bikers, and walkers. It helps you track your routes, your mileage, and lets your friends and family cheer you on by sending them notifications every time you break a mile.

Before you sign a gym contract or invest in expensive exercise equipment, see how far you can get with these free apps on the phone you already own.

