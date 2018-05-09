City sets Premier League scoring record with 104th goal

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester City's Bernado Silva, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday May 9,...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Manchester City has become the record scorer in a single Premier League season after netting its 104th goal in a game against Brighton.

Bernardo Silva's 34th-minute goal made it 2-1 at Etihad Stadium and saw City surpass Chelsea's total of 103 goals from the 2009-10 season.

A victory on Wednesday would give City two more Premier League records - the most points (97) and most wins (31) in a season

