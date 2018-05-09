Man City sets Premier League record for points, goals, wins - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man City sets Premier League record for points, goals, wins

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester City's Bernado Silva, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday May 9,... (Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester City's Bernado Silva, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday May 9,...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Manchester City set the Premier League record for most points, most goals and most wins in a single season by beating Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday.

City moved onto 97 points, two more than Chelsea's final total from the 2004-05 season, and 105 goals, two more than Chelsea's previous record haul from the 2009-10 season.

Pep Guardiola's team also now has 31 wins, surpassing the previous record of 30 set by Chelsea last season.

City posted a record 18 straight victories on its way to clinching the league title with five games to spare, matching a record held by Manchester United.

The champions lead by 20 points and have one last target - reaching 100 points by beating Southampton on Sunday in its final game of the season.

"We want 100 points and finish this almost-perfect season in the Premier League," Guardiola said.

City also won the League Cup this season, but was eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals.

"I agree that to be considered one of the best, you have to win more," Guardiola said. "To be alongside United in the '90s or Liverpool in the '80s, you have to win more.

"In terms of stats and numbers, we were the best. That's why we are so satisfied."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates dies at 92

    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates dies at 92

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-05-09 22:11:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-09 22:23:06 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Anne V. Coates arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Coates, an Oscar-winning film editor died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Motion Picture Country Home...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Anne V. Coates arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Coates, an Oscar-winning film editor died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Motion Picture Country Home...
    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, whose many credits include such disparate films as "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Elephant Man" and "Fifty Shades of Grey," has died. She was 92.More >>
    Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, whose many credits include such disparate films as "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Elephant Man" and "Fifty Shades of Grey," has died. She was 92.More >>

  • Commentator Hugh Hewitt told not to report on Pruitt

    Commentator Hugh Hewitt told not to report on Pruitt

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 19:31:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-09 22:23:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt leaves after testifying before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washing...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt leaves after testifying before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washing...
    The Washington Post says it has told columnist Hugh Hewitt not to write about EPA administrator Scott Pruitt after it was revealed Hewitt helped arrange a meeting between Pruitt and some legal colleagues in...More >>
    The Washington Post says it has told columnist Hugh Hewitt not to write about EPA administrator Scott Pruitt after it was revealed Hewitt helped arrange a meeting between Pruitt and some legal colleagues in California.More >>

  • Court says OK for Cannes to show Gilliam's Don Quixote film

    Court says OK for Cannes to show Gilliam's Don Quixote film

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-05-09 15:31:17 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-05-09 22:22:57 GMT
    Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week after all.More >>
    Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week after all.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly