Police: 74-year-old man sold drugs from his home

Chesterfield Police have arrested a man after finding several controlled substances in his home.

Police responded to the 15700 block of Chesdin Point Drive for reports of a person selling drugs out of their home. They searched the home of 74-year-old David F. Gripshover and found the drugs.

Gripshover is now charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II substance and one count of maintaining a common nuisance.

