Police: 74-year-old man sold drugs from his home

Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged 74-year-old David Gripshover with possession with intent to distribute and maintaining a common nuisance.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged 74-year-old David Gripshover with possession with intent to distribute and maintaining a common nuisance.More >>
“Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road.” That one probably wouldn’t fly but it was the case in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning!More >>
“Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road.” That one probably wouldn’t fly but it was the case in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning!More >>
The body, which has not been identified, was discovered in the 4800 block of Ridgedale Parkway around 6:40 a.m.More >>
The body, which has not been identified, was discovered in the 4800 block of Ridgedale Parkway around 6:40 a.m.More >>
Chesterfield County Public Schools has implemented a new technology tool to keep students safe while they are online, teaming up with Gaggle.More >>
Chesterfield County Public Schools has implemented a new technology tool to keep students safe while they are online, teaming up with Gaggle.More >>