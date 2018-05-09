Police: 74-year-old man sold drugs from his home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: 74-year-old man sold drugs from his home

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Police have arrested a man after finding several controlled substances in his home.

Police responded to the 15700 block of Chesdin Point Drive for reports of a person selling drugs out of their home. They searched the home of 74-year-old David F. Gripshover and found the drugs.

Gripshover is now charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II substance and one count of maintaining a common nuisance.

