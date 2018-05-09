Governor signs bill making changes to foster care rules

Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill Wednesday allowing those 14 and older to tell a judge whether they want their birth parents to regain custody.

If a child expresses this preference, social services will conduct an investigation of the parent, and if appropriate, restore parental rights.

The bill signing happened at UMFS, a social service nonprofit organization, who works with foster care children in the community.

Delegate David Reid who introduced the bill grew up in foster care and says UMFS staff inspired him to make a difference on his community.

"It's one of those things that you can go away from these types of experiences in your life and you can something positive away from them or you can go away from these experience and take something negative away from them," said Reid.

Now that it has the governor's signature, the bill becomes a law on July 1.

