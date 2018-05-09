MOOOOOVE OVER: Herd of cows get loose, walk onto road

"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road."

That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning!

An NBC12 viewer sent us a video (click above or below to watch it!) of a herd of cows that got loose and wandered into the intersection of Genito and Mt. Hermon.

Chesterfield police say they get this type of call periodically and officers, deputies, and animal services responded to corral the animals off of the road and get them safely back home.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12