Deputies track down 'Fat Boy' after heroin overdose, arrest several in drug bust

Several people are behind bars after a heroin overdose led to a drug bust in Stafford County.

Deputies responded to a drug overdose on April 26 at a townhouse in Thomas Jefferson Place. The victim received Narcan and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. The victim then admitted to using heroin.

Investigators learned that the victim was with a juvenile known as "Fat Boy," so they tracked him down to another home in the neighborhood. When they arrived, a juvenile opened the door - it was Fat Boy.

The homeowner allowed detectives to search the home. They found:

A man, identified as 23-year-old Kyle William Dickinson, hiding in the attic;

His girlfriend, 20-year-old Megan Renee Jenkins, "clutching a purse" that contained drugs;

Two people - 40-year-old Stephanie Lynn Hall and 25-year-old Dylan Scott Dickinson - in a shed at the back of the property;

And 31-year-old Joseph Andrew Amos, who had returned to the home after detectives found drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

Detectives found more drugs throughout the home and arrested the homeowner, 48-year-old Nicholas Lee Horton.

The sheriff's office says Amos, Kyle Dickinson and Dylan Dickinson were on probation and now face probation violations. All suspects face various drug charges, and Horton is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12