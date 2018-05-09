Treasury probing how Trump lawyer's bank records got out - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Treasury probing how Trump lawyer's bank records got out

By JEFF HORWITZ, CATHERINE LUCEY AND JONATHAN LEMIRE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Treasury Department's internal watchdog says it's investigating how detailed allegations about the banking records of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer became public.

At issue is an account of bank transactions involving Trump attorney Michael Cohen. The financial information was disclosed on Tuesday night by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 to keep quiet about her alleged tryst with Trump in 2006.

Word of the investigation comes from Rich Delmar, general counsel for the department's inspector general.

Under federal law, financial institutions must monitor their customers' activities and report suspicious transactions to the government. But that information is supposed to remain confidential.

Delmar says that "if there's been unauthorized release" of such information, "that is of concern to us."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 76ers billionaire owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill

    76ers billionaire owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:44:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:12:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Philadelphia 76ers' co-owner Michael Rubin, center, talks with rappers Lil Uzi Vert, left, and Meek Mill during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Bos...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Philadelphia 76ers' co-owner Michael Rubin, center, talks with rappers Lil Uzi Vert, left, and Meek Mill during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Bos...
    Meek Mill had a string of high-profile names support him during a five-month campaign for freedom while he was in prison for probation violations.More >>
    Meek Mill had a string of high-profile names support him during a five-month campaign for freedom while he was in prison for probation violations.More >>

  • NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division

    NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-05-09 14:31:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:11:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Lauer's...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Lauer's...
    NBC says an internal investigation ordered after the firing of Matt Lauer last November found no culture of sexual harassment in its news division.More >>
    NBC says an internal investigation ordered after the firing of Matt Lauer last November found no culture of sexual harassment in its news division.More >>

  • Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:52:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-05-09 20:52:48 GMT
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly