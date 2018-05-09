Emrick not surprised at the play of Fleury in leading Vegas

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots against Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Cleveland.

Michael "Doc" Emrick is a bit surprised about the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, but not about goalie Marc Andre Fleury's role in leading the team deep into the NHL playoffs.

The longtime hockey announcer who does games for NBC said a hot goalie can carry a team at times, and told co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg on the "PodcastOne Sports Now" show that Fleury had some big moments in his 14 years in Pittsburgh before being left unprotected in the expansion draft before the season began.

Emrick said Fleury seems re-energized in Las Vegas and comfortable in his role as a team leader. In the Knights' win in the first game of the series against the San Jose Sharks, Fleury joined the crowd in doing the wave in the late minutes of the game.

Emrick also discusses the rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin on the podcast, which is backed by the resources of The Associated Press, and the teams left in the playoffs.

Also joining the hosts is AP basketball writer Tom Withers to talk about LeBron James, and the AP's Jimmy Golen from Boston to talk about the Yankees-Red Sox early season series.

