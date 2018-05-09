Assisted living facility now under criminal investigation

Multiples violations have been found at the Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

An assisted living facility on Forest Hill Avenue that recently had its license revoked is now under a criminal investigation.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael N. Herring confirmed Wednesday that his office and the Richmond Police Department are investigating the Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility and its owner Mable Jones due to living conditions there and reports of theft by the owner.

A recent report showed that Jones, who recently had her license suspended, used resident money on gambling and vacations.

According to the Virginia Board of Long-Term Care, Jones used funds she received as a Social Security payee on behalf of residents to pay for personal expenses, such as restaurant outings, casino gambling, vacations as well as credit card bills in another individuals name.

Jones & Jones services the disabled, elderly and people with mental health disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Last year, one resident said he lived in "agony" at the facility. A video also surfaced of possible abuse there.

"You try to go to sleep at night, and you've got like 10 bed bugs crawling all over you," the resident said in November. "Head lice has been going around. Bed bugs is like an infestation here … like every room has them."

According to a Department of Social Services report, the facility failed to ensure that the interior and exterior of all buildings were kept clean.

The report also mentions, “the facility failed to administer a resident’s medication in accordance with the physicians or other prescribers instructions."

Other issues include dirty bed and bath linens as well as failing to keep hazardous materials stored and locked away, including a saw, jagged blade and two joint knives.

Jones has not returned NBC12's request for comment.

She is also supposed to appoint someone the acting administrator in her absence since her license is suspended, but she has not yet done that.

