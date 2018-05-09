Mets undercut 1st-inning rally by batting out of order - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mets undercut 1st-inning rally by batting out of order

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Mets batted out of order in the first inning against the Reds on Wednesday, undercutting a rally.

Wilmer Flores batted second and struck out against Sal Romano for the second out of the inning. Asdrubal Cabrera came up next - following the batting order announced pregame - and doubled to left.

When cleanup hitter Jay Bruce came to the plate, umpire Gabe Morales took out the lineup card that the Mets had turned in and called an out for batting out of turn. The Mets' lineup card was different than the announced order, showing Cabrera batting second and Flores third.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hard Rock granted casino license in Atlantic City

    Hard Rock granted casino license in Atlantic City

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-05-09 04:09:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:46:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo shows what remains of the entrance at the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey gambling regulators are expected to decide whether to grant a casin...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo shows what remains of the entrance at the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey gambling regulators are expected to decide whether to grant a casin...
    New Jersey gambling regulators are expected to decide whether to grant a casino license to the new Hard Rock property.More >>
    New Jersey gambling regulators are expected to decide whether to grant a casino license to the new Hard Rock property.More >>

  • NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division

    NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-05-09 14:31:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:43:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Lauer's...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Lauer's...
    NBC says an internal investigation ordered after the firing of Matt Lauer last November found no culture of sexual harassment in its news division.More >>
    NBC says an internal investigation ordered after the firing of Matt Lauer last November found no culture of sexual harassment in its news division.More >>

  • Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:52:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:43:15 GMT
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly