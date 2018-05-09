RACC says only 1 dog left from Animal Motel raid in March

King is the final dog to be adopted following the raid of Animal Motel. (Source: RACC/Facebook)

There is only one dog left to be adopted from the March raid on Animal Motel.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said “King” is still waiting for a home.

RACC’s website said he is stressed at the shelter, but opens up after a few minutes, and does well on visits with people outside the facility.

When King came to the shelter, he was underweight from the poor conditions at the facility.

RACC said the 4-year-old pit mix needs to find a home with no other pets or children. The shelter said he’s housebroken and knows some basic commands.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12