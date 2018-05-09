Woman says family dog died after being stabbed 5 times

Rachel Brenke says her family’s dog, Archer, was stabbed five times. (Source: family photo)

Rachel Brenke says her family’s dog, Archer, was stabbed to death on May 1 after what turned into a brutal encounter with a man walking a trail near her Stafford home.

Brenke says Archer, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was in her home's backyard with her four young children. For some reason, Archer appears to have jumped the family’s fence to the nearby trail.

Brenke says a man carrying multiple knives, and walking a dog much larger than Archer, fatally stabbed Archer five times. Her children witnessed some of the gruesome incident.

The man told Brenke that Archer “jumped the fence,” so he stabbed him.

Brenke went running to locate her dog, who had collapsed on a neighbor’s yard. Archer bled to death in her arms.

Brenke says the man who stabbed the dog remained unusually calm and unmoved by the situation, and stayed to talk to deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The family said Wednesday afternoon that the man who stabbed the dog was going to be charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty; the family has also been cited for having a loose dog.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office say they are still conducting an active investigation.

Brenke says she’s requested documents in the case through the Freedom of Information Act, but still hasn’t received anything. However, the deputies did visit the home on Wednesday.

She says deputies have not released the name of the man who stabbed Archer.

Archer had been with the family for five years and has helped Brenke train for triathlons. She has since made Team U.S.A. to compete.

Brenke says Archer never displayed aggression in the past.

Since Archer died, Brenke, an attorney, has created the site Archer’s Advocates, as well as a Facebook page.

The group aims to create legislation strengthening laws in Virginia to protect pets, and create a statewide animal abuser registry.

