Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs .
The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats on Saturday and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in. They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles, but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.
They called animal control officers and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.
Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>