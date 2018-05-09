Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs .

The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats on Saturday and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in. They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles, but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.

They called animal control officers and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.

Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

