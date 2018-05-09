Raptors' Dwane Casey voted by peers as NBA coach of the year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Raptors' Dwane Casey voted by peers as NBA coach of the year

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey gestures against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey gestures against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

The Toronto Raptors' Dwane Casey was the NBA's best coach this season, according to his fellow NBA coaches.

Casey was announced Wednesday as the coach-of-the-year selection by the National Basketball Coaches Association. The award, named for longtime NBCA executive director Michael H. Goldberg, is voted on only by the league's head coaches.

A media panel voted separately for the NBA's Coach of the Year award, which will be announced June 25.

"To be honored by your peers is incredibly gratifying, and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league for this recognition," Casey said. "I'm also grateful to the talented and dedicated coaching staff I work with every day in Toronto. To be recognized with an award that bears Michael H. Goldberg's name is very special."

Casey won after a season in which Toronto went a franchise-best 59-23 and finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, before getting swept by Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs.

Other coaches who received votes were Philadelphia's Brett Brown, Houston's Mike D'Antoni, Indiana's Nate McMillan, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers, Utah's Quin Snyder and Portland's Terry Stotts.

NBCA President Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks' coach, called the Goldberg award "one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports."

"Dwane Casey once again maximized the Toronto roster to achieve the top record in the Eastern Conference," Carlisle said.

D'Antoni and Miami's Erik Spoelstra shared the NBCA award when it was presented for the first time last season. Casey will receive the award at the NBCA's annual meeting in September.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M

    First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:25:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:45:00 GMT
    (Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...
    A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.More >>
    A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.More >>

  • New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:43:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:44:48 GMT
    (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...(Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...

    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.

    More >>

    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.

    More >>

  • Court says OK for Cannes to show Gilliam's Don Quixote film

    Court says OK for Cannes to show Gilliam's Don Quixote film

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-05-09 15:31:17 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:44:20 GMT
    Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week after all.More >>
    Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week after all.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly