Chesterfield schools implement program to monitor students' onli - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield schools implement program to monitor students' online activity

By Jasmine Turner, Reporter
Connect
The program has already been implemented for middle school students. (Source: file photo) The program has already been implemented for middle school students. (Source: file photo)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield County Public Schools has implemented a new technology tool to keep students safe while they are online, teaming up with Gaggle. 

Gaggle is a scanning program that reviews students Google files for inappropriate images or content identified by keywords that might signal concern.

According to CCPS, Google files are reviewed throughout the day by representatives with Gaggle. If necessary, alerts are sent to the school system for investigation and/or response. 

CCPS says parents should have access to their children's Google files through children's Chromebooks provided by the schools, and parents are encouraged to monitor their children's online activity. 

"Our school division has a moral ethical and legal imperative to involve parents as soon as concerning information is found on our network," the school said in a May 8 letter to parents.

FULL LETTER: 

The letter also addresses the how the school system handles alerts related to self-harm. If those are received, administrators will contact parents or notify law enforcement if the alert is during after school hours. 

"If a parent cannot be reached, local law enforcement will be requested to perform a well-check on the student," the letter states. "Information also will be shared with the school's threat assessment team for action up the student's return to school."

The technology program has already been implemented for middle school students. CCPS says that in the past few weeks it has helped families connect with mental health related supports, and it has allowed the school system to intervene in potential conflicts between students. 

PARENTS: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS?

Sound off in our Facebook post and vote in our Twitter poll below. Your responses may be used on air. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Detainees freed in North Korea, returning to US with Pompeo

    Detainees freed in North Korea, returning to US with Pompeo

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:09:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:34:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the State Department, Monday, May 7, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the State Department, Monday, May 7, 2018 in Washington.

    The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.

    More >>

  • How Google aims to simplify your life with AI

    How Google aims to simplify your life with AI

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-05-08 07:25:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:17:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about Google Assistant during a product event in San Francisco. Google is likely to again put artificial intelligence in the spotlight at it...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about Google Assistant during a product event in San Francisco. Google is likely to again put artificial intelligence in the spotlight at it...

    The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.

    More >>

    The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.

    More >>

  • Girls, 10 and 11, accused of conspiring to kill another girl

    Girls, 10 and 11, accused of conspiring to kill another girl

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-05-09 15:33:51 GMT
    The girls have not been identified, and the school has not been named. (Source: RNN)The girls have not been identified, and the school has not been named. (Source: RNN)

    A 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl are accused of conspiring to kill a fellow student in Virginia.

    More >>

    A 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl are accused of conspiring to kill a fellow student in Virginia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly