Chesterfield schools implement program to monitor students' online activity

The program has already been implemented for middle school students. (Source: file photo)

Chesterfield County Public Schools has implemented a new technology tool to keep students safe while they are online, teaming up with Gaggle.

Gaggle is a scanning program that reviews students Google files for inappropriate images or content identified by keywords that might signal concern.

According to CCPS, Google files are reviewed throughout the day by representatives with Gaggle. If necessary, alerts are sent to the school system for investigation and/or response.

CCPS says parents should have access to their children's Google files through children's Chromebooks provided by the schools, and parents are encouraged to monitor their children's online activity.

"Our school division has a moral ethical and legal imperative to involve parents as soon as concerning information is found on our network," the school said in a May 8 letter to parents.

The letter also addresses the how the school system handles alerts related to self-harm. If those are received, administrators will contact parents or notify law enforcement if the alert is during after school hours.

"If a parent cannot be reached, local law enforcement will be requested to perform a well-check on the student," the letter states. "Information also will be shared with the school's threat assessment team for action up the student's return to school."

The technology program has already been implemented for middle school students. CCPS says that in the past few weeks it has helped families connect with mental health related supports, and it has allowed the school system to intervene in potential conflicts between students.

