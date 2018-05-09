Suspects wanted for using counterfeit $100 bills with pink markings

The suspects used the fake money on Sunday, May 13. (Source: Ashland Police)

Police in Ashland are searching for two people they say used counterfeit currency at a restaurant.

Police say the suspects entered a Captain D's restaurant in the 200 block of South Washington Highway around 3 p.m. May 13, purchased a meal and paid with a $100 bill that was later determined to be counterfeit.

Police say the couple may be in a gray Toyota Rav-4.

The incident comes just days after Ashland Police warned residents about fake $100 bills with pink markings on them.

The fake money has Chinese writing indicating "Practice Voucher - Not for Circulation" on both sides.

Anyone who encounters the fake currency should contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12