'Suspects' contact police over counterfeit $100 bills with pink markings

Police in Ashland say the two people who used counterfeit currency at a restaurant have contacted them.

Police say the two people entered a Captain D's restaurant in the 200 block of South Washington Highway around 3 p.m. May 13, purchased a meal and paid with a $100 bill that was later determined to be counterfeit.

After the news broke, the two people involved contacted police.

"Both cooperated in the investigation and no charges are anticipated at this time," said Ashland Police.

The incident comes just days after Ashland Police warned residents about fake $100 bills with pink markings on them.

The fake money has Chinese writing indicating "Practice Voucher - Not for Circulation" on both sides.

Anyone who encounters the fake currency should contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

