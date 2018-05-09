'Suspects' contact police over counterfeit $100 bills with pink markings

Police in Ashland say the two people who used counterfeit currency at a restaurant have contacted them.More >>
Police in Ashland say the two people who used counterfeit currency at a restaurant have contacted them.More >>
Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
An exotic tick initially found in New Jersey last year was discovered on a beef farm in Albemarle County.More >>
An exotic tick initially found in New Jersey last year was discovered on a beef farm in Albemarle County.More >>
The U.S. Secret Service estimates $1 billion are stolen every year by criminals using card skimmers - that's $350,000 EVERY DAY.More >>
The U.S. Secret Service estimates $1 billion are stolen every year by criminals using card skimmers - that's $350,000 EVERY DAY.More >>
A 68-year-old Meherrin woman died Tuesday after a head-on collision with a Cumberland County school bus.More >>
A 68-year-old Meherrin woman died Tuesday after a head-on collision with a Cumberland County school bus.More >>