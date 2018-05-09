Police warn about spread of counterfeit money

These bills are real, but police say to watch out for fake ones. (Source: Pixabay)

Police in Ashland are warning about the spread of counterfeit money.

According to a Facebook post, the money is fake $100 bills and have pink markings.

Anyone who encounters the fake currency should contact police.

