Police warn about spread of counterfeit money

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
These bills are real, but police say to watch out for fake ones.
ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

Police in Ashland are warning about the spread of counterfeit money.

According to a Facebook post, the money is fake $100 bills and have pink markings.

Anyone who encounters the fake currency should contact police.

