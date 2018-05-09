Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

ROME (AP) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Italian Open, saying she needs more time to be "100 percent ready to compete."
The tournament made the announcement via Twitter.
Williams returned to the tour briefly this year after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion also withdrew from this week's Madrid Open and sitting out Rome puts her status for the French Open, which starts May 27, in doubt.
Williams, a four-time Italian Open champion, has not played since her a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in March at the Miami Open.
Catherine Bellis takes Williams' place in the Rome draw.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.More >>
Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Body camera footage shows police officers rescuing a woman from her sinking vehicle in a suburban Houston lakeMore >>
Body camera footage shows police officers rescuing a woman from her sinking vehicle in a suburban Houston lakeMore >>