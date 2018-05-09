Walmart rushes into India, paying $16B for stake in Flipkart - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Walmart rushes into India, paying $16B for stake in Flipkart

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart says it will pay about $16 billion for a majority stake in India’s leading e-commerce company Flipkart, giving the world’... (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart says it will pay about $16 billion for a majority stake in India’s leading e-commerce company Flipkart, giving the world’...

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart is paying $16 billion for a controlling stake in India's giant online retailer Flipkart, breaking into a fast-growing economy where it has struggled to establish a foothold.

Online sales have exploded in India over the past couple years. Walmart and Amazon have been fighting hard to catch up to Flipkart. Its delivery drivers, with their motorcycles and oversized backpacks, have become ubiquitous across the nation of 1.3 billion people. Online sales totaled $19.6 billion in India in 2017, according to a Forrester report, and are expected to grow far larger in 2018.

Walmart said Wednesday that it will own approximately 77 percent of Flipkart.

The founders of Flipkart, former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, will own a piece of the rest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Filmmaker Roman Polanski calls #MeToo "collective hysteria"

    Filmmaker Roman Polanski calls #MeToo "collective hysteria"

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 6:01 AM EDT2018-05-09 10:01:02 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:12 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:12:36 GMT
    (Foto AP). El director Roman Polanski en un festival de cine en Cracovia, Polonia, donde promovió su película "Based on a True Story" en una fotografía del 2 de mayo de 2018. Polanski fue expulsado esta semana de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cin...(Foto AP). El director Roman Polanski en un festival de cine en Cracovia, Polonia, donde promovió su película "Based on a True Story" en una fotografía del 2 de mayo de 2018. Polanski fue expulsado esta semana de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cin...
    Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski says the #MeToo movement that sheds light on sexual misconduct of powerful men in Hollywood is "collective hysteria" and "total hypocrisy.".More >>
    Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski says the #MeToo movement that sheds light on sexual misconduct of powerful men in Hollywood is "collective hysteria" and "total hypocrisy.".More >>

  • First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M

    First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:25:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:06:52 GMT
    (Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...
    A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.More >>
    A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.More >>

  • Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

    Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-05-09 11:11:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-05-09 11:53:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh...
    Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.More >>
    Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly