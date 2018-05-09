Man shot multiple times on Old Brook Road

Police have not released identities or a motive. (Source: RNN)

A man was shot several times last Tuesday night on Richmond’s north side.

Police responded to Old Brook Road near Azalea Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect, and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

