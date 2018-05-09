Man charged with DUI after flipping SUV - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man charged with DUI after flipping SUV

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The crash happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man is facing a DUI charge after flipping an SUV on Main Street.

The driver is expected to be OK, and a female passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning.

