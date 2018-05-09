FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hail, strong wind gusts possible Thursday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hail, strong wind gusts possible Thursd - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

First Alert Weather Day on Thursday for a severe storm chance in the afternoon.

While many areas will miss out on rain, there's a chance that a few storms could reach severe levels. Hail and strong wind gusts are the main threat. Peak storm chance in Richmond is 4 to 5 p.m.

