FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hail, strong wind gusts possible Thursday

First Alert Weather Day on Thursday for a severe storm chance in the afternoon.
While many areas will miss out on rain, there's a chance that a few storms could reach severe levels. Hail and strong wind gusts are the main threat. Peak storm chance in Richmond is 4 to 5 p.m.
