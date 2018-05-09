SoftBank sees quarter profits fall, looking to major deals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SoftBank sees quarter profits fall, looking to major deals

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. says its quarterly profit fell but says its fortunes will change dramatically if reported deals come through.

SoftBank plans to give up some of its stake in U.S. wireless company Sprint, under a $26.5 billion merger deal that will combine it with T-Mobile. The deal still requires U.S. regulatory approval.

Speculation is rife SoftBank plans to sell some of its stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to U.S. retailer giant Walmart.

Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Wednesday January-March its profit totaled 24 billion yen ($219 million), down from 580.5 billion yen the previous year.

Quarterly sales totaled 2.35 trillion yen ($21 billion), up 1 percent from 2.32 trillion yen.

SoftBank's sprawling empire encompasses telecommunications, financial-technology, solar energy, ride-booking services and the Pepper companion robot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:43:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-05-09 08:34:43 GMT
    (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...(Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/pool photo via AP). Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. The museum opened its doors to France's nudist community as they attempt to encourage ...

    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.

    More >>

    Nudists paid a clothes-free visit to a contemporary art museum in Paris.

    More >>

  • Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 12:45:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:53:50 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:33 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:33:28 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly