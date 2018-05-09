Emirates airline posts boost in annual profits to $762M - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Emirates airline posts boost in annual profits to $762M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, says revenue improved over the past fiscal year, reaching $25.2 billion, with profits rising to $762 million.

The Dubai-based airline credited a recovery in the global air cargo industry and the strengthening of key currencies against the U.S. dollar for the boost.

Last year, the airline's profits had fallen by more than 80 percent from the previous year to $340 million as it grappled with a slump in demand linked to a range of headwinds, from political upheaval and terrorism in Europe to tougher travel restrictions to the U.S. Overall profits were down 70 percent to $670 million.

On Wednesday, Emirates Group, which operates the airline, said its overall profits peaked at just over $1 billion and revenue reached a record $27.2 billion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

    Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:51:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:24:04 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ...

    Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

    More >>

    Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

    More >>

  • Eurovision Song Contest picks 10 of this year's finalists

    Eurovision Song Contest picks 10 of this year's finalists

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-05-08 21:40:11 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:24:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...
    The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest has sent 10 countries' performers into the Grand Final _ and ended the dream of nine others.More >>
    The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest has sent 10 countries' performers into the Grand Final _ and ended the dream of nine others.More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:23:55 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly