Detainees freed in North Korea, returning to US with Pompeo

The position could put her at odds with Trump, who spoke in the campaign about toughening the U.S. approach to fighting extremists and vowed to authorize waterboarding and a "hell of a lot worse."
Trump, a severe critic of the deal dating back to his presidential campaign, said Tuesday in a televised address from the White House that it was "defective at its core."
In both the West Virginia and Indiana GOP primaries, Trump's party appears to have avoided the missteps that doomed candidates in high-profile Senate races in the past.
Analysts say this week's China-North Korea summit was intended at least partly to tell Washington that China remains a key factor ahead of a much anticipated meeting between the North's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.
After months of news reports and announcements of investigations on alleged ethical lapses, White House sources signal that President Donald Trump's support for his environmental chief appears to be wavering.
President Donald Trump had alluded to the prisoners' release in a tweet earlier on Wednesday.
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.
While U.S. flag-burning is common in Iran and harsh criticism of America has been a staple of Iranian parliamentary politics for years, it was the first time political observers could remember anything being burned inside the parliament itself.
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran
