Body found in a wooded area in Chesterfield

The body was found off Sherman Road on Tuesday. (Source: RNN)

Chesterfield police say a body was found in the woods on Tuesday.

The body was found off Sherman Road, which is not too far from Chippenham Parkway and Belmont Road.

Officers have been on the scene, investigating for hours and do not believe the incident is suspicious.

Police have not yet identified the body or notified family.

There is no word on exactly when the call came in.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12