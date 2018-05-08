Body found in a wooded area in Chesterfield

Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
The body was found off Sherman Road, which is not too far from Chippenham Parkway and Belmont Road.More >>
Police said the suspect walked up to an employee with a weapon and demanded money.More >>
Police say a man ran a red light a little after midnight at the intersection of Courthouse and Hull Street roads.More >>
A Chesterfield middle school student said another student threatened to shoot up her school. It happened at Midlothian Middle last month and now, parents say the student who made that threat is back in the classroom.More >>
