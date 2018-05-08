Acts of Kindness: Couple honors dad's rehab nurse

Shanta Sample was nominated for an Acts of Kindness award. (Source: NBC12)

Placing a loved one in a nursing home, assisted living or rehabilitation center can be an agonizing decision for many families.

So when a couple saw their once tense, nonsocial loved one laughing, smiling and engaging in conversation, they wanted to acknowledge his compassionate caretaker's transformational acts of kindness.

Penny and Joseph Moss nominated Shanta Sample for taking care of Joseph's dad.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12