Mariners' Paxton pitching no-hitter through 8 vs Blue Jays

Mariners' Paxton pitching no-hitter through 8 vs Blue Jays

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Toronto.

TORONTO (AP) - James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Paxton has walked three and struck out six while throwing 92 pitches Tuesday night in Toronto.

Paxton got some help from third baseman Kyle Seager for the final out of the seventh. Seager made a full-length diving stop on speedy Kevin Pillar's grounder down the line, then slung an off-balance throw that first baseman Ryon Healy snagged on one hop.

Russell Martin led off the eighth with a long drive that left fielder Ben Gamel caught near the wall.

Paxton is a 29-year-old lefty from Canada. He struck out a career-high 16 in his previous start, last week against Oakland.

Seattle leads 5-0.

