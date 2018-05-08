Police discover unmarked patrol car was stolen - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police discover unmarked patrol car was stolen

An unmarked patrol car was reported stolen just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, according to Henrico police.

Police found the Ford Mustang on Monday in the 10300 block of Woodman Road.

Officers say there were no weapons inside the car, and there was limited police equipment.

Police have not identified a suspect.

