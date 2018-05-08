Police discover unmarked patrol car was stolen

An unmarked patrol car was reported stolen just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, according to Henrico police.More >>
Police and fire officials received a call just after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue involving a child.More >>
A woman accused of shooting and injuring a Virginia State Police trooper in September reached a plea deal on Tuesday to plead guilty to six of 15 charges.More >>
The event kicked off at 3 p.m. at Pocahontas Middle School with a kids' relay and run, and it included a cornhole tournament, a hometown hero lap, and a Miss Relay Pageant.More >>
Initially, the driver called police around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday after getting into an accident. Police say another vehicle, a BMW sedan, heading westbound crashed into the victim's car.More >>
