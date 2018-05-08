Royals hit 4 HRs, score 10 runs in 1st inning against O's - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Royals hit 4 HRs, score 10 runs in 1st inning against O's

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Kansas City Royals have taken a 10-run, first-inning lead over the Baltimore Orioles after hitting four homers before making an out.

The brunt of the Royals' outburst at Camden Yards came against Dylan Bundy, who yielded seven runs without retiring a single batter.

After Jon Jay hit a leadoff single, Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez connected in succession.

Bundy then walked the next two batters before Alex Gordon hit a shot over the right-field wall to end Bundy's outing.

Mike Wright and gave up a single before the ninth batter, Ryan Goins, flied out. The crowd responded with a mock cheer.

All told, the Royals had nine hits in the inning and tied a club record with four homers.

Baltimore entered the game with a six-game losing streak. Reinstated from the disabled list before the game, Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop said, "I hope we can start a winning streak, turn it around today."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

    Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:51:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-05-09 01:22:09 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ...
    Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.More >>
    Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.More >>

  • Eurovision Song Contest picks 10 of this year's finalists

    Eurovision Song Contest picks 10 of this year's finalists

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-05-08 21:40:11 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-05-09 01:22:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...
    The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest has sent 10 countries' performers into the Grand Final _ and ended the dream of nine others.More >>
    The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest has sent 10 countries' performers into the Grand Final _ and ended the dream of nine others.More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 01:21:59 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly