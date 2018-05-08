SENIOR ALERT: Missing 89-year-old may be heading to NJ

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for an 89-year-old man missing out of Fairfax County.

John Hunt was last seen at his home around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday at his home on Winter Court in Centreville. He is traveling in a silver 2006 Lexus with Virginia license plate 7164WL and may be heading to New Jersey.

Hunt weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple crew neck sweater and a navy blue short sleeve shirt.

According to police, Hunt suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

