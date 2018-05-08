E. coli outbreak spreads to another state - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

E. coli outbreak spreads to another state

(RNN) – The E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce is now in 26 states.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that 10 people have become sick with the illness.

In the CDC’s most recent figures, which were released last week, the outbreak has resulted in 121 E. coli cases and 52 hospitalizations nationwide. It originated with romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, AZ, region.

One death was reported in California.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health agencies in other states to investigate an outbreak of E. coli O157 infections associated with eating romaine lettuce – Minnesota Department of Health

The spread of the illness to Minnesota comes with a warning.

“Do not eat, buy, or sell romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma growing region,” said Kirk Smith with the MDH. “The Yuma growing region includes part of western Arizona and extends into the Imperial Valley of southeastern California, but does not include Salinas Valley or other growing regions in California.”

