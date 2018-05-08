Child hit by car in street near Byrd Park

Police say a child was struck by a car near Byrd Park. (Source: NBC12)

A child is in the hospital after he was struck by a car in Richmond on Tuesday.

The call came in at 5:29 p.m. for an accident at South Sheppard Street and Maplewood Avenue, located near Byrd Park.

Richmond police say a car hit the boy after he ran out in between parked cars.

The boy's injuries are non-life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time.

No one else was injured in the accident, according to police.

