Washington Redskins re-sign veteran guard Shawn Lauvao

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have re-signed Shawn Lauvao as they look to fill a hole at starting left guard.
The team announced the deal Tuesday. Lauvao spent the past four seasons with Washington, starting all 41 of his appearances.
Lauvao, 30, re-signed almost two months into free agency. The Redskins did not draft a guard, though coach Jay Gruden floated the idea of moving swing tackle Ty Nsekhe to that spot.
Arie Kouandjio, Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis are the other internal options along with Lauvao and Nsekhe to start at left guard.
