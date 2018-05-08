Saints' Ingram suspended 4 games for NFL substance violation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFL says New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four regular season games of 2018 because of a violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy.
The league has not released details about whether Ingram has tested positive for a performance enhancing drug or simply a banned masking agent.
The league says Ingram will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, and will be eligible to play in his first regular season game after the Saints visit the New York Giants on Sept. 30.
Ingram and his representatives at VIP Sports Management have not commented on the test results or whether Ingram will appeal.
Last season, Ingram rushed for a career-high 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 416 yards receiving.
___
For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>