Report: Legal marijuana boosts government revenue - a little - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Legal marijuana boosts government revenue - a little

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, marijuana plants grow at the Desert Grown Farms cultivation facility in Las Vegas. A new report finds that legalizing and taxing marijuana boosts revenue for state and local govern... (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, marijuana plants grow at the Desert Grown Farms cultivation facility in Las Vegas. A new report finds that legalizing and taxing marijuana boosts revenue for state and local govern...

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

A new report finds that legalizing and taxing marijuana boosts revenue for state and local governments, but not by much.

The credit rating agency Moody's Investor Service says in a study released Tuesday that legalizing recreational use of marijuana brings governments more money than it costs to regulate it.

Despite high taxes on the legal sales of the drug, the revenue accounts for a small portion of government budgets. In Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational use, a marijuana tax brings in the equivalent of about 2 percent of the state budget.

In Washington state, gross revenue from marijuana legalization equaled 1.2 percent of general fund revenue in the 2015-17 state budget.

Most of the states that have legalized marijuana earmark the revenue for law enforcement, drug treatment and other specific programs, which doesn't help the states' financial flexibility.

Likewise, Moody's described the revenue effect as minimal on local governments in states with legalized pot.

Creating revenue for the state is one argument proponents use for legalization in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy, who supports the effort, is planning on having an additional $60 million in taxes from legalized marijuana in the next fiscal year. That's less than 1 percent of the state's annual spending.

Twenty-nine states now allow marijuana for either medicinal or recreational uses, and the business is growing quickly. Moody's cited data from the market research firm Euromonitor International that projects it will grow from a $5.4 billion business in the U.S. in 2015 to $16 billion by 2020.

Meanwhile, illegal marijuana sales are estimated at $40 billion.

___

Follow the AP's marijuana coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 12:45:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:30:21 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>

  • Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

    Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:51:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:23:02 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ...
    Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.More >>
    Party on dudes: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel that will reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.More >>

  • Eurovision Song Contest picks 10 of this year's finalists

    Eurovision Song Contest picks 10 of this year's finalists

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-05-08 21:40:11 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:23:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...
    The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest has sent 10 countries' performers into the Grand Final _ and ended the dream of nine others.More >>
    The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest has sent 10 countries' performers into the Grand Final _ and ended the dream of nine others.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly