Councilwoman challenges new bus plans in the Fan

Richmond Councilwoman Kim gray is backing neighbors trying to stop a new bus route in the Fan.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is planning to build a new bus stop and turnaround on North Davis Avenue. It will open the door for more than 60 buses a day, traveling through the 2500 block of West Grace Street.

Gray says the street cannot handle it and that the bus is wider than a lane in that block.

She also raised other concerns.

"This new stop is more than just a stop. It is the terminus of three separate bus routes and at least 60 to 70 buses every day will be stopping, idling, and picking up and discharging passengers," said Gray. "Essentially, this place will become a bus transfer station that will be profoundly disruptive to the entire fabric of this block and neighborhood."

GRTC issued a response saying it has heard residents' concerns after having several public meetings in 2016 and 2017.

We are already evaluating possible alternatives and look forward to recommending a solution very soon for the new routes 50, 76 and 77. We will also work externally with a different consultant group to review run time and headway assumptions. This will enable us to generate costs associated with the alternatives. After these alternatives are prepared and reviewed, we will provide detailed information about each option to the community stakeholder groups. We are working to accomplish this process as soon as possible. We thank the public for their continued engagement in the route redesign process.

GRTC said it has already worked with the city to bring the stop on Davis Avenue closer to West Broad Street than originally planned. The company believes this move will restore some of the on-street parking on Davis Avenue.

Neighbors already collected more than 1,000 signatures in opposition to the Davis Avenue bus stop plan.

